TWO dead after Christmas Day farmhouse fire

Two people have died after a fire destroyed a remote farmhouse in the West Chiltington area of Sussex on December 25. Although emergency services were called to the house on December 26, the blaze is believed to have started on Christmas Day.

Fire fighters rushed to the house after a call alerted them to the fire at around 9:10am and thought the blaze was brought under control, two people were reportedly found dead at the scene.

A spokesman for the force said: “Emergency services received a report of a significant fire at a residential property in Harbolets Road, West Chiltington, at 9.10am this morning (Saturday 26 December).

“Fire engines from the local area arrived quickly at the scene, and a section of the road has been closed as emergency services continue to work together.

“Two people have sadly been confirmed deceased at the scene.”

