Can Zidane count ?

Christmas controversy surrounds a festive photo of one of the worlds greatest footballers this Christmas.

The big question is can Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid’s coach count above 6 ? it would seem not.

A Festive photo with family before dinner is the norm and mostly everyone has taken one or been in a photo such as the one pictured here in this article.

However, Zinedine thinks maybe the french government have changed their mind when it comes to the number allowed in a household this Christmas.

The recommended number is 6 and no more, but this family Christmas photo, its believed taken this year, has no less than 11 of Zidane’s family of close relatives and partners from different bubbles in it which would normally be regarded as a breach of the rules.

France says it’s already in its third wave of the pandemic and tests are free in the country for everyone, so why do we see this photo on Instagram?

The real Madrid coach’s response is eagerly awaited.

REAL MADRID has a league game in Elche on Wednesday, December 30, so maybe Zinedine will explain then.

