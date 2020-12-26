British Fugitive Paedophile Arrested In Spain’s Alicante

BRITISH fugitive paedophile arrested in his villa in Spain’s Alicante

Agents of the National Police have arrested a British national accused of crimes of sexual exploitation of children and child pornography between 1999 and 2002 whose victims were aged between 9 and 11. The 61-year-old perpetrator was wanted on a European Detention and Surrender Order and had been on the run for weeks.

Officials in Spain tracked the fugitive to his villa in Rojales in Alicante, which police say was heavily fortified with security. The man has several previous convictions, including three counts of sexual assault on a minor under 14 in 1990 and another conviction in 1995 for sexually abusing a child.

The man is currently detained in Alicante while awaiting his transfer to the British authorities.

