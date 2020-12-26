The Brexit Deal is Published in Full- if You Have The Patience to Read It!

The full 1,246-page Brexit deal has finally been published just days before Britain is due to leave the EU. Boris Johnson is already being slammed for ‘bottling it’ in negotiations over British fishing rights.

Both sides published the treaty, which adds up to a whopping 1,246 pages, on the morning of Boxing Day. Boris Johnson is now working to persuade Eurosceptic Tories to back it as the “right deal” for the country. However, the deal appears to be scant on detail over the crucial financial sector’s access to the EU.

It says the two sides simply commit “to establish a favourable climate for the development of trade and investment between them”. Mr Johnson has also been slammed over fishing rights with industry representatives claiming he has “bottled it” in negotiations.

The Prime Minister acknowledged “the devil is in the detail” but insisted the deal would stand up to inspection from the European Research Group (ERG) of Brexiteers, who will assemble a panel of lawyers to examine the full text.

His message to Tory MPs came as the EU’s 27 member states indicated they will formally back the deal agreed by the UK with Brussels’ officials within days. EU ambassadors were briefed on the contents of the deal by Michel Barnier, who led Brussels’ negotiating team in the talks with the UK. A digital download will be available shortly, says the UK governments website.

