BREAKING NEWS: Four Seriously Wounded in Berlin Shooting

GERMAN police have launched a major operation to find the perpetrators of a Berlin shooting that left four people seriously injured on Saturday morning.

Heavily armed officers and a helicopter unit were deployed to the German capital’s Kreuzberg district where the violent incident occurred early on Saturday morning.

A police spokesperson said that the shooting involved several people, but offered no more details as officers hunt for the gunmen. Berlin’s fire department tweeted to confirm that three people had been rushed to hospital with serious injuries from the gunfire, and a fourth victim was later confirmed.

According to local newspaper Berlin Zeitung, two of the victims were found on the crime scene in the Kreuzberg district which is famous for its vibrant nightlife scene. A third victim was pulled out of a nearby canal by police with serious leg injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, with reports saying that armed officers are being deployed across Berlin to hunt down the gunmen. Police have so far not given any indication whether the shooting was connected to organised crime, terrorism, or another motive.

