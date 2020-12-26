Boris Johnson’s ‘triumphant’ Brexit Deal is Full of Holes.

Boris Johnson said ‘the devil is in the detail’ as he announced a Brexit deal had been finally done. The Prime Minister was singing the praises of his 11th hour deal with the EU, but a closer look at the 1,246-page document reveals penalties for businesses – and the whole thing could even be up for renegotiation in just four years time. In fact, according to experts, Boris Johnson’s triumphant Brexit deal has turned out to be full of holes as details of the small print have emerged.

The 1,246-page document reveals that “independent” Britain will still face punitive sanctions from Brussels if it steps out of line on managing its own economy. And businesses trading with Europe are left facing costly extra red tape, customs checks and new formalities.

The Prime Minister boasted his £668billion Christmas Eve deal “takes back control” of our laws, borders and fisheries – with no tariffs or quotas on exports to the EU. He promised a “new relationship”, free of European single market rules on trade and with no political control from Brussels.

But since the 1,246-page document has been released, it has revealed that the UK will have to toe the Brussels line or face penalties on businesses and exporters. Marley Morris, of the IPPR think tank, said: “We can expect slower recovery from the coronavirus recession and higher prices in the shops.”

