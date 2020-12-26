BEDFORDSHIRE Stadium Turned Into Emergency Evacuee Flood Centre as the water levels rise

With floodwaters in the Great River Ouse area on the rise, especially in the village of Turvey, where the river burst its banks on Christmas Eve, Bedford Borough Council has assigned the Bedford International Athletic Stadium as an emergency assistance centre for people evacuating their homes, warning of “Significant levels of floodwaters to impact Bedford and other parts of the borough”, adding that it is also a Covid-safe centre, with Bromham Village Hall also being used.

Bedfordshire Police and Fire and Rescue services are working actively to assist locals, visiting more than 1,300 homes to check on residents, with Covid restrictions being relaxed, allowing people to go to other homes to avoid the flooding.

Dave Hodgson, the Mayor of Bedford, said, “The Environment Agency is expecting this to be the highest level of flooding seen in Bedford Borough in a number of years, and working with partners we are strongly encouraging people who are at risk of flooding and have been contacted, to leave if they can do so safely”.

He continued, “If your property is at risk of flooding and there is a threat to life, please call 999 and ask for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue. For this to strike over the Christmas period is really hard, especially after the changes to plans that so many of us have already had to adjust to. But this is a very serious situation, if you can, and you’ve been advised to, please take action to keep yourselves and your families safe”.

Mr Hodgson added that people should turn off their gas, water, and electricity and move any valuables upstairs. “Only take what you need such as medication and any insurance documents”.

