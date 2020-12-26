BALEARIC Islands become Spain’s new Covid black spot as cases surge during December

The Balearic Islands have been named as Spain’s worst Covid black spot as Mallorca is pushed up to the highest level 4 alert, meaning it is in a situation of extreme risk. In the days leading up to Christmas, the Islands had the highest accumulated incidence of coronavirus cases in Spain. Indeed, the accumulated incidences reported on December 24 represent a 40 per cent increase in just one week.

Coronavirus experts blame the December bridge for a nationwide surge in Covid numbers, however, the Balearic Islands have shown the most alarming increase. On Wednesday, December 23, a total of 604 new cases were recorded on the Islands, which is the highest number in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.

On December 26, officials in Madrid reported that four cases of the UK Covid variant had been discovered in passengers who had recently returned from the United Kingdom.

