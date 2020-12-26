Backpackers Slammed For Partying On Sydney Beach

DROVES of backpackers slammed for partying on a Sydney beach on Christmas Day

Hundreds of backpackers who descended on Sydney’s Bronte Beach for a Christmas Day party in spite of Covid restrictions have been warned that their carelessness could turn out to be a ‘super spreader event’.

New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the revellers clearly don’t “give a damn about the rest of Sydney.”

“It is absolutely appalling to see what was clearly a group of people, a large gathering of people, who didn’t give a damn about the rest of Sydney.

“Let me tell you, that event, I am hoping, will not become a super spreader event but there is every chance that it could be.”

The backpackers were also slammed by Carla Bignasca, host on The Today Show, who told the travellers they should “go back to where they came from”.

‘We’ve got all this fruit on trees that need to be picked, vegetables that need to be taken from crops and yet they’re sitting there getting slammed and wasted on a beach,’ she said.

‘How are they supporting themselves if we’ve got all this work for them and no one is doing anything?’

‘I understand it’s Christmas Day but go back to where you came from.’

