Art legacy for Pilar de la Horadada

PILAR DE LA HORADADA museum received a donation from the heirs of the late sculptor Jose Maria Sanchez Lozano.

They presented 386 items of the Pilar-born sculptor’s personal correspondence, writings, photographs, photograph negatives, magazines, press cuttings and other documents.

Some of these are on display at the Casa de Cultura until January 25, where a free magazine dedicated to Sanchez Lozana and his work will also be available.

This material is an important source of investigation into Sanchez-Lozano’s life and work, explained Pilar de la Horadada’s mayor Jose Maria Perez as he signed the donation agreement with the sculptor’s great-nephew, Pedro Molina.

