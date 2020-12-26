Arrested For Ducking Out On €2,500 Hotel Bill In Spain’s Valencia

MAN arrested for ducking out on a €2,500 bill racked up in a hotel in Spain’s Valencia

Agents of the National Police who arrested a 35-year-old Spanish man for ducking out on a whopping €2,524 hotel bill in Valencia nabbed the thief in another hotel. The perpetrator racked up the bill when he booked into the hotel from December 12 to 15, before extending his stay until December 20. Hotel staff claim that the man actually departed early but left all his belongings in the room, meaning that the accommodation couldn’t be rented out.

The hotel subsequently charged the man’s card, but the transaction was declined and they called the Local Police after he repeatedly refused to pay up. Officials finally tracked the man down in another hotel where he was staying and have arrested him for fraud.

