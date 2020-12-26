Andalucía To Make Decision On New Year Restrictions On Monday

ANDALUCIA to make a final decision on New Year restrictions after analysing the weekend numbers on Monday

Should you make a reservation for New Year’s Eve in Andalucía? According to a Tweet by president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, all will be revealed on Monday, December 28. “On Monday we will decide if it is necessary to reinforce the measures,” Moreno said, referring to the next meeting of the Covid-19 Alert Committee which will analyse the data over the Christmas period so far before advising the Junta on whether new restrictions are required.

“We continue to monitor,” the president wrote, adding that “it would be good news to start vaccinations with the best possible data.”

Primer dato después de Navidad: las hospitalizaciones bajan de 1.000 en #Andalucía. No nos relajemos, por favor. Comenzar la vacunación con los mejores datos posibles sería una buena noticia.

Seguimos monitorizando y el lunes decidiremos si es necesario reforzar las medidas. pic.twitter.com/11Rnp0WuQK — Juanma Moreno (@JuanMa_Moreno) December 26, 2020



The vaccination plan will begin on Sunday, December 27 with nearly 50 primary care centres and at least 35 hospitals the first to receive the vaccine.

