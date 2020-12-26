Almeria trains on track

HYBRID trains will link Almeria with Madrid by the end of 2021.

The project is now well-advanced, requiring only the installation of safety and communications equipment and a gauge-changer in Granada.

Rail operator ADIF has now awarded the €7.97 million contract to carry out this last phase which, when completed, will enable Almeria passengers to travel in the state-of-the art trains that use high speed tracks throughout Spain.

