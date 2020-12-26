A lot of bottle in Orihuela

GLASS recycled over the Christmas period in Spain accounts for 20 per cent of the yearly total.

It was with this in mind that Orihuela town hall launched the Tenemos Razones de Peso (We have weighty reasons) campaign.

This calls on the local population to recycle all their empties until the Christmas holidays come to an end on January 6, said Damaso Aparicio, councillor responsible for Street-cleaning and Rubbish Collection.

Ecovidrio, the non-profitmaking recycling company has placed a decorated container in Orihuela’s Plaza del Carmen as well as others five others in other parts of the town.

There are 776 recycling igloos distributed throughout Orihuela and according to 2019 figures, Orihuela recycled a total of 2,700 tons of glass last year, working out at 34.9 kilos for every resident.

