WHO Chief Praises “Heart Warming” Sacrifices Made by Millions this Christmas

THE CHIEF of the World Health Organisation has praised the “heart Warming” sacrifices made by millions this Christmas during Covid restrictions.

In a Twitter video, Dr Tedros Adhamon Ghebreyesus said that by not seeing their loved ones this Christmas millions were making a “heart warming” sacrifice.

“As 2020 draws to an end, a pandemic of historic proportions is preventing many of us from celebrating in the ways we would like”, said the WHO chief, “Instead, hundreds of millions of people are making great, heart-wrenching sacrifices by staying apart to stay safe”.

“But in doing so, they are giving the most precious gifts: the gifts of life and health”, said the doctor in a stirring video address to a Covid affected world trying as best they can to celebrate Christmas under restrictions.

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1.7 million people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, while almost 78.7 million cases have been registered, according to AFP data.

“All around the world, throughout this most trying of years, we have seen over and over again the sacrifices of so many people to preserve and protect life”.

