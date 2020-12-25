WALSALL Lady Wins A £36,000 BMW For Christmas, plus £10,000 in cash



Ellen Brown, a 40-year-old mother-of-two, from Walsall in the West Midlands, has received the most amazing unexpected Christmas present, in the shape of a brand new £36,000 BMW, plus an extra £10,000 in cash, after paying only 85p for a ‘Spot The Ball’ ticket from gambling company, Best Of The Best (BOTB).

Ellen said she was getting out of the shower when she got the video-call from BOTB’s Christian Williams – who has the pleasure each week of calling lucky recipients of their win – saying, “I couldn’t believe it, I’d just got out the shower and my hair was wrapped in a towel. I was just completely speechless. I’m getting married next year so this will be a huge help towards that. Thank you so much BOTB!”.

The bonus for Ellen is that the BMW is electric, something she has always wanted, “I’ve been playing BOTB for a few years now and always play for electric cars. You hear so much about them nowadays, they’re the next big thing aren’t they. And well this one is just beautiful”, said a joyous Ellen.

BOTB has been running their weekly competition since 1999, and have to date, given away cars to the value of £37million, a competition where people have to guess the position of a blanked out football in a football photograph, by placing an ‘X’, and the person nearest to the correct position of the ball each week wins the prize.

