Vicar Of Dibley’s Black Lives Matter Sketch Receives Hundreds Of Complaints 

The Vicar Of Dibley returned to BBC screens for Christmas 2020, with three short festive sketches, but a sketch aired on Christmas Eve, that contained a reference to Black Lives Matter, resulted in 266 viewer complaints, the BBC has confirmed but has refused to admit any wrongdoing, with a spokesman saying the sketch “was in keeping with the character and the theme of the show”.

Dawn French’s character, the Reverend Geraldine Granger, took the knee in the episode, in front of the congregation of the fictional Oxfordshire town of Dibley, while saying they were “not the most diverse community. But I don’t think it matters where you are from. I think it matters that you do something about it because Jesus would, wouldn’t he?”.

The Reverend continues, “And, listen, I am aware all lives matter, obviously, but until all lives matter the same we are doing something very wrong. So I think we need to focus on justice for a huge chunk of our countrymen and women who seem to have a very bad, weird deal from the day they are born”.

There was a lot of positive and negative posts on social media, with some applauding the move, while others saw the sketch as being needlessly politicized in a family comedy show.

