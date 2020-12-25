Vera Playa lagoon needs east winds

DOZENS of dead fish have appeared in the Vera Playa lagoon at the mouth of the River Antas in Puerto Rey.

Sources at the town hall’s Environment department said preliminary reports suggested that the fish died owing to lack of oxygen in the water.

The Vera incident has no similarity to the episode in Murcia when fish died after nitrates from intensive farming polluted the Mar Menor, Environment department sources explained.

Instead, the Vera fish appear to have died from natural causes following the absence in recent months of the Levante east winds that habitually sweep fresh, oxygenated water into the Laguna, the same sources said.

