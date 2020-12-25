Top Christmas Tricks to Try with Your Amazon Echo

FOR those lucky enough to unwrap an Amazon echo today, here are some top Christmas tricks to try.

This year has seen plenty of upgrades for Alexa and new kit released too. The Echo dot got a facelift and the Echo Show became available. The Echo show with its 10-inch screen can actually track you around a room, while Whisper mode has also been added to the Echos.

The Alexa personal assistant has a few new tricks up her sleeve, and is sure to impress. Plenty of users make the most of Alexa’s capability to play songs that they like, and turn lights on and off.

So to the festive things, what Christmas tricks should you try? Well, Amazon Echo users in the Commonwealth and the UK will be able to ask Alexa to play the Queen’s speech.

They can also try asking Alexa the following

Alexa, do you believe in Santa?

Alexa, what’s the Christmas fact of the day?

Alexa, what is Santa’s address?

Alexa, have I been naughty or nice?

Alexa, sing a Christmas song.

For after Christmas dinner you can even ask Alexa to suggest a Christmas movie and ask, Alexa, what’s the best Christmas movie?

