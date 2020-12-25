Stranded Lorry Drivers Spend A Lonely Christmas Without Their Families At The Port Of Dover.

Hundreds of truckers are still stranded at the port of Dover in the UK and have had to spend Christmas Eve away from their families and may be there days longer. Even if Christmas is a bit special this year, due to the pandemic, it is a moment of joy for many, except for hundreds of truckers, still stuck in the port of Dover in England, lacking of a test to be able to cross the Channel.

-- Advertisement --



Though the border has re-opened and testing is now in full swing, it is thought Christmas will be another day by the roadside for many who have been caught in the middle of new border restrictions over the mutated version of coronavirus in the UK. The situation is so bad that the British Army is even being drafted in to help with logistics.