Storm Bella Forecast to Flood Parts Of The UK On Boxing Day.

Storm Bella is forecast to lash parts of the UK on Boxing Day after dozens were rescued and homes and businesses flooded by heavy rain in the run-up to Christmas. The Met Office said conditions across the UK will turn increasingly unsettled through to December 27, with strengthening winds and heavy rain moving in from the north.

An amber national severe weather warning has been issued for parts of south Wales and across southern England, with gusts expected to reach up to 60-70mph in exposed coastal locations. A yellow warning for wind for the whole of England and Wales as well as the far south of Scotland has also been issued and will be in force from 3 pm on Boxing Day.

It came as homes and businesses were flooded and dozens of people were rescued from vehicles after heavy rain fell on Wednesday. Milton Keynes Council said its staff and Buckinghamshire firefighters had been helping residents in Newport Pagnell, New Bradwell and also Stony Stratford, where the high street had flooded, describing surrounding river levels as “exceptionally high”.

Gloucestershire fire brigade said it had received “hundreds” of phone calls, with the A40 west of Gloucester to Over, closed due to floodwaters, as police bemoaned motorists “ignoring” road closure signs.

Flood barriers had been put up as a precaution in Ironbridge, Shropshire, as well as Bewdley, Worcestershire, although levels there were not expected to reach those seen in February when the town’s defences were partially breached. According to a Natural Resources Wales gauge, 60.4mm of rain fell within 13 hours at the Trevethin reservoir in southern Wales on Wednesday.

In Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, 50.6mm – more than 2 inches – of rain fell, with 44.6mm of rain also detected in Corby, Northamptonshire, in the same period according to Environment Agency figures.

