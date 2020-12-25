Sierra Nevada Offers New Slopes to up Capacity to 8,000 Skiers

THE Sierra Nevada resort offers new slopes to up the capacity to 8,000 skiers.

With the new slopes opening the resort will be offering tours in five areas after adding in Parador-Cauchiles. The snow quality is currently good over Christmas and the depth of the snow is ranging from 30 to 100 centimetres, of good hard powder.

The ski resort has also opened up new ski lifts, and at the moment skiers can make the most of a fantastic 45 km of slopes.

Everyone is reminded that with the coronavirus pandemic the resort’s COVID-19 protocols should be followed to keep everyone safe over the festive period. You can head online to purchase ski passes ready for pickup.

