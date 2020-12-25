Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince has received the COVID-19 vaccine

SAUDI Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a video released by the Saudi Press Agency.

Prince Mohammed is among one of several world leaders who have received their first dose of the vaccine. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was vaccinated on live television last week, however, President Trump has yet to receive the vaccine, though Dr Anthony Fauci has had his.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Health, Dr Tawfiq al-Rabiah, said he extended his thanks and gratitude to the Crown Prince for his keenness and continuous follow-up to provide vaccines to citizens and residents.

It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia’s government has previously announced that it will provide the vaccine for FREE to all citizens and expats.

“Within the framework of Vision 2030, which is a policy of ‘prevention is better than cure,’ which was represented by intensifying preventive measures, emphasising that human health is first, and providing safe and internationally approved vaccine in record time and providing it to citizens and residents,” al-Rabiah said.

“What we are seeing today regarding the gains that have been achieved by the Kingdom since the beginning of the pandemic [and means we’re] one of the best countries in the world in facing the coronavirus pandemic,” he concluded.

Saudi Arabia detected 178 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 361,903, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday, December 25, although the total recoveries increased to 352,815 after 207 individuals who had previously tested positive for COVID have reportedly recovered.

Over 500,000 people have already registered to take the COVID-19 vaccine in Saudi Arabia since its launch last Tuesday.

