Russian Arms Giant Kalashnikov Unveils New Deadly Guided Missile for destroying helicopters and drones



Kalashnikov, the Russian arms manufacturer, has today (Friday) unveiled a video, showing its new ‘fire-and-forget’, hi-tech 9M333 guided missile, designed to destroy low-flying aircraft, helicopters, and drones, that is so advanced, it finds its target without additional missile guidance or being in sight of its target, capable of hitting its target by photo-contrast, infrared or anti-jamming.

Vladimir Putin is known to be upgrading and modifying Russia’s military power and the country’s defences, and this new weapon is a devastating addition to his arsenal, and in the video, the narrator is heard to say, “The missile’s in-situ tests at the Donguz range in the Orenburg region have been completed successfully”.

Earlier this month, Putin’s military experts successfully tested the Zircon missile, which is a supersonic missile capable of travelling at 6,000mph, and has been reported by Moscow state TV as the Russian leader’s “weapon of choice” to wipe out entire cities, should an all-out conflict ever take place, with Putic commenting on the test’s success, “Equipping our Armed Forces, the army and the navy, with the latest, truly unparalleled weapon systems, will certainly ensure the defence capability of our country in the long term”.

