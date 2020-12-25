Protests in Ohio Following Police Killing of Black Man

PROTESTERS took to the streets of Columbus, Ohio, on Christmas Eve following the fatal shooting of an unarmed local black man by police on Monday.

Andre Maurice Hill, 47, was shot dead by an officer when police were called to a minor incident in the US city. Bodycam footage captured the last moments of his life, where he can be shown holding a mobile phone in one hand that police may have mistaken for a weapon.

It is the second police killing of a black man in Columbus this month. On the 4th of December, police shot dead 23-year old Casey Goodman when they allegedly mistook a sandwich he was carrying for a weapon.

Protesters bearing Black Lives Matter banners took to the streets on Christmas Eve, following a year of similar demonstrations against racial police brutality across America sparked by the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota police in May.

“Once again officers see a Black man and conclude that he’s criminal and dangerous,” said lawyer Ben Crump, who represents several families of police brutality victims including Mr. Floyd’s, on Wednesday.

Columbus Police said that the officer who killed Mr. Hill will be sacked, saying that he had “violated his oath to comply with the rules and policies” of the city’s force and adding that “this violation cost an innocent man his life”.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said he was “outraged” by Mr Hill’s death. The victims was “known to the residents of the home where his car was parked on the street,” he said Wednesday at a press conference, saying he was a “guest… not an intruder.”

