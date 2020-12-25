Professor Jailed for Brutal Murder of Student Lover

A RUSSIAN court has jailed an eccentric history professor for 12 and a half years for the November 2019 murder and dismemberment of his young student lover.

Oleg Sokolov, a 64-year old respected history professor, was pulled out of St Petersberg’s river in November 2019 by police officers who found body parts of his young student lover in his backpack. The severed head of 24-year old Anastasia Yeshchenko was later discovered in his apartment.

The respected academic, who was awarded France’s coveted Legion d’Honneur for his research, was an expert in Napoleon. He regularly dressed in historical costumes and took part in battle reenactments with fellow enthusiasts.

Prosecutors had sought a 15-year sentence for the brutal murder of his graduate student lover, in a trial that was experienced many delays due to Coronavirus restrictions. The professor claims he carried out the grisly crime in a state of “temporary insanity”, saying the murder was not pre-meditated.

He was given a 12 and a half year sentence, marking a conclusion to a shocking case that gripped the Russian media and public.

