Prizes for receipts in Adra

ADRA’S campaign Prizes for your shopping this Christmas is aimed at promoting the newly-renovated Municipal Market.

“We are launching this initiative to encourage people to buy at the Adra covered market,” Commerce councillor Elisa Fernandez explained.

She also drew attention to the need to support the town’s traditional commerce which she said had always been a point of reference throughout the province.

The town hall is assisting the revamped market with prizes for customers’ receipts which they should hang onto until January 6 and later exchange for items in the market between January 7 and 9.

