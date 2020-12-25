Over 1000 Soldiers Deployed to Ease Dover Lorry Queues

BRITAIN has deployed 1100 soldiers to ease lorry queues that have amassed in Dover due to France shutting its border to the UK due to the new Covid strain.

On Christmas Day, 800 British soldiers were deployed from across the nation to Dover to support the 300 troops already operating in Kent. There are currently 4000 lorries trapped in the south-east since France closed its border to the UK in the wake of Britain’s new Covid strain, leading to traffic chaos.

France has now said that drivers can cross the English channel if they test negative for the coronavirus. Of the 10,000 drivers tested so far, 24 have returned positive results. The backlog of lorries from across Europe has become a major issue, as many drivers have been unable to reach their families for Christmas while goods remain locked in the traffic jams.

French firefighters and Polish medical teams were also dispatched to Dover to assist the British soldiers.

“We need to get the situation in Kent, caused by the French Government’s sudden imposition of Covid restrictions, resolved as soon as possible,” said Transport Minister Grant Shapps.

“I have today sent special instructions to the army to take control of testing and HGV management operations in the county. Our aim is to get foreign hauliers home with their families as quickly as we can.”

