Nobody left behind in Almeria

JAVIER A GARCIA, president of the provincial council, the Diputacion, pledged to help all of the local population.

Delivering his Christmas message from Calar Alta, with the Astronomical Centre visible in the distance, Garcia said that 2020 had been one of the hardest times in our lives.

“The memory of all the coronavirus victims who have left us will always remain alive deep within our hearts. We shall never forget you,” he declared.

Garcia also stressed that “in these difficult moments” the Diputacion would always be at the side of Almeria’s population, “ensuring that nobody is left behind.”

It would help the vulnerable, the business-owners, the self-employed and the agriculture sector and be near to those who were having the worst time so that “between us all” the province could recover, Garcia promised.

Meanwhile, the Diputacion would continue to promote the Costa de Almeria and Sabores Almeria initiatives, making the province a frontrunner in the fight against depopulation and as a leading filmmaking location.

The provincial council would be supporting all sectors while providing equal opportunities for Almeria residents “wherever they live.”

Dialogue, teamwork, unity, pride and passion for Almeria and its population would help to overcome any challenges in achieving these objectives, Garcia said.

