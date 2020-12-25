Nigel Farage Declares Victory and The ‘War is Over’ as Brexit deal is Announced.

Boris Johnson handed the nation an early Christmas present after securing a historic Brexit deal which finally sees the UK take back control from the EU ending four years of bitter wrangling. Now, Nigel Farage, the leader of the Brexit Party, has said that history has been made and that it is time to celebrate as the deal is the “beginning of the end of the EU.”

-- Advertisement --



Speaking on Twitter the Brexiteer said: “However unhappy I might be about some of the detail, in 100 years time, kids in school will read that the people beat the politicians. The deal is not perfect but it is a big moment. This victory is a tribute to the ordinary men and women who stood up against the Westminster establishment — and won. There is no going back- this is the beginning of the end of the EU”.

“Brexit is the beginning of the end of the European Union.”– Nigel Farage

When asked if it was the kind of Christmas present he wanted he said: “I’m saying it’s not perfect but I’m worried we’re going to be closely aligned to EU rules. That’s what the EU bosses are saying that we will not be able to step out of line without them having the threat of imposing immediate tariffs. What I did think was good news was when Barnier said that the British had made no commitments on foreign policy or defence.”

He added: “That sounded like quite good progress. I’ve been campaigning for us to leave for 30 years and this may not be perfect but it’s a very big day and a big step forward.

“Of course, I’ve got concerns in areas but is this progress? Are we far better off than we were five years ago? Absolutely. He continued: “Boris does his PC bit, plays up the pro-European bit. But the truth of it is that Brexit is the beginning of the end of the European Union.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Nigel Farage Declares Victory and The ‘War is Over’ as Brexit deal is Announced”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.