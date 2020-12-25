Nice one for Antas

A TICKET for the third prize in the mammoth Christmas Lottery was sold by an administration in Antas.

Number 52472 won a total of €500,000 and paid out €50,000 for each “decimo” or one of the tenths in which National Lottery tickets are sold.

“That’s €50,000 to share out amongst the family,” Juan, one of the Antas winners, told the local Spanish press afterwards.

“I’m really happy, and that’s the truth,” he declared, admitting that he’d hoped to win.

“Every time you buy a lottery ticket you have to believe you’re going to win, otherwise don’t play,” Juan advised.

