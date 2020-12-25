New Border Controls Will Make UK Safer And More Secure, Says Priti Patel.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the deal with the European Union will still give both sides effective tools to tackle crime. The Home Secretary has insisted the Brexit deal will help make the UK safer, despite police chiefs’ concerns about lack of access to a key EU information database.

The deal allows the two sides to co-operate on security and policing issues, but Brussels said the UK will no longer have “direct, real-time access” to sensitive information. UK officials insisted the deal would ensure law enforcement officers had the tools they needed, while new border controls and the end of free movement would help protect the public.

Why safer?

From July next year, the UK will start receiving advance data on all goods coming from the EU into Great Britain, something which has not previously been possible under EU rules. Another reason is that the European Economic Area (EEA) and Swiss national identity cards, which the UK says are “insecure”, will be refused upon entry to Britain from October 1 next year.

However, the UK will lose access to the EU’s Schengen Information System II (SIS II), which is a database of alerts and instructions if a person of interest – such as a missing person or someone involved in terrorism-related activities, or objects connected to terrorism – are found as they enter or leave the UK. The bloc has said it is legally impossible to offer SIS access to the UK.

