Mum Tries to Save Christmas After Being Evacuated

GATESHEAD mum tries to save family Christmas after being evacuated on Christmas Eve.

Families were shocked in the Redheugh Court flats in Gateshead after a suspected arson attack set a flat alight, and residents were evacuated in the early morning on Christmas Eve.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the fire at around 3 am on Thursday. The fire was in a block of high rise flats and shocked residents had to be evacuated. In an effort to ensure all residents had made it out safely some of the flats had doors knocked in, including that of Susan McCullough who lives of the floor below the fire.

Susan called her son Matthew at just after 3 am and he rushed to find her and make sure she was safe. Susan was able to re-enter her flat on Christmas eve morning but the door now has no lock and the Christmas feeling had fled. But being a Mum she set out to save the family’s Christmas.

Matthew said, “We are in a support bubble. Mum had her Christmas dinner all planned and a lovely Christmas Eve movie night for us all.

“We’re going to try and have as much of a Christmas as we can, but there is an uneasy feeling.

“I just feel awful for anybody that hasn’t been able to get back into their flat for Christmas, but I’m so glad everyone was safe.”

“Why would anyone want to do this especially over Christmas?”

Police have arrested a man, aged 38 on suspected arson.

