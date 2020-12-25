Man City Players And Staff Test Positive For Covid-19

Premier League regulations require anybody with coronavirus symptoms to self-isolate for 10 days, which means City will be without two of their key players going into the match at Newcastle on Boxing Day, plus the Everton game on December 28, and the match with Chelsea on January 3.

Fears over the spread of the virus within football are growing following the emergence of the new variant of Covid-19, with players and staff in Tier 4 areas to now be tested twice weekly, as they were during Project Restart last season.

