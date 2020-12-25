‘Major incident’ Declared After Over a 1,000 People Flee Flooded Caravan park in Northampton.

More than a thousand people have been forced to flee a caravan park in a “major incident” after it was flooded on Christmas Eve. Some people who have been evacuated have gone to stay with their families, while Northamptonshire Police said two leisure centres in Northamptonshire and “a number” of hotel rooms had been secured for emergency accommodation.

Northamptonshire Search and Rescue, a charity which was aiding Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, said it had rescued several people, including three adults in a car that was partially submerged in a ditch and a new mother with her young baby. A statement from Billing Aquadrome urged people to leave their homes and return to their residential addresses “immediately” after water levels continued to rise.

“Park staff are doing everything that they can to aid and assist all holiday homeowners during this unbelievably difficult time,” it said. “It goes without saying that we are heartbroken to find ourselves in this position and that we are extremely sorry for the inconvenience this may have caused. We thank you for your understanding and continued support.”

Residents said that an area in the park, known as Canada Drive and is nearest to the River Nene, was flooded. One resident said: “A small portion of the park is heavily flooded, to approximately knee height. It came up to the bottom of the door on my car. My neighbours next door are elderly and the husband was struggling to get his wife out and all her medication.”

