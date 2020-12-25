Madrid Reveals Plans for Ambitious 2021 Makeover

MADRID authorities have unveiled plans to give the Spanish capital an urban makeover in 2021 to improve pollution levels and ease traffic in the metropolis.

The city has ambitious plans to become a European leader in sustainability and quality of life for its 6 million residents. On December 21st the municipal council announced plans to convert over 10km of streets into pedestrian zones, with the hope of reducing car traffic in the city by 40,000 vehicles.

The sweeping new plans to create a more eco-friendly and liveable capital will affect 21 districts of the city, with the aim of reducing pollution, noise, and traffic. Cleaner, wider, and healthier spaces have been promised to all Madrillenos, who will also receive more green areas and safer access to schools for the capital’s children.

Earlier this year the capital already unveiled its plans for the “Madrid 360 Environmental Sustainability Strategy” to help transition the city from a congested metropolis to a world-leading eco-city. Authorities have already banned traffic from the central Puerta del Sol square, one of the city’s busiest areas.

The municipal council has said that the ambitious new makeover plans will not affect local businesses and that the historic areas of each district will be kept within easy accessibility.

