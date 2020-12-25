NATIONAL Police in Madrid saved the life of a young child outside a police station in Villa de Vallecas on Christmas Eve.

-- Advertisement --



The events took place around midnight when a car travelled at full speed towards the station in which a distraught father was bringing his baby to the emergency services.

The panic-stricken dad raced to the station, which was believed to have been in closer proximity than the hospital, because the year-and-a-half-year-old child was not breathing and needed immediate medical assistance.

The father was desperately asking for the National Police officers’ help and they were ready to assist.

The Madrid officers performed CPR on the child as the dad worriedly looked on, and after some amazing work, they were able to revive the young child and save the day.

The quick action of the well-trained police officers made sure that this was a Christmas Miracle and the father will be able to enjoy the New Year with his child.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Madrid: National Police saved the life of a young child on Christmas Eve”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.