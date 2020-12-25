LONDON Ambulances Can Not Guarantee Response To Homebirth Emergencies due to the rising number of coronavirus cases



The London Ambulance Service NHS Trust (LAS) circulated an email on Christmas Eve stating they are no longer in a position to guarantee an ambulance will be available for mothers wanting to give birth at home, or even in one of the three birthing centres, in London, due to the current coronavirus and health situation.

-- Advertisement --



The LAS said that it was “critical that this information is communicated to pregnant women, to inform their planning and future choices. Many staff within maternity units are experiencing unparalleled challenges, including a reduction in critical staffing levels”, meaning that there are simply not a sufficient number of midwives available, but, they would “continue to utilise the experience of the existing maternity team, to prioritise care, to continue to keep mothers and their babies safe at this time and minimise the impact on maternity units”.

There is worry in the capital over the increase in coronavirus cases, with London listed as the main hotspot of the pandemic, that there will not be enough critical care beds, or staff, to cope with everybody, as the numbers keep rising, with some operations already being delayed, or cancelled.

The LAS has tried to explain that while, under the current social distancing and isolation circumstances, home birthing might seem the best alternative, The Royal College of Midwives point out that it takes two midwives to attend each birth, which can leave a dramatic cut in staff available for any emergencies that may arise, saying the situation calls for unprecedented measures, where “all women/families will be assessed at the time of delivery for risks or presence of Covid-19 in the home environment and an individual plan will be implemented”.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “FOURTEEN cars burn in different streets of Fuengirola”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.