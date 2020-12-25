Lights out in Balanegra and Adra

THE mayors of Balanegra and Adra signed letters complaining to energy company Endesa about power cuts.

Nuria Rodriguez and Manuel Cortes, the towns’ respective mayors, formally requested explications for numerous outages that occurred earlier this month in the neighbouring municipalities.

“The cuts put our residents in a vulnerable situation where they were seriously affected, although neither municipality received any kind of justification,” Rodriguez and Cortes maintained.

They expressed indignation regarding the attention they received when asking for explanations, as Endesea offered no facilities for putting in claims for the inconvenience both towns had suffered.

“We are aware that bad weather can be responsible for sporadic cuts and outages in the electricity supply,” the mayors said. “But these occur in both municipalities even when the weather is good.”

Nor were these one-off episodes they declared, as both urged Endesa to come up with a solution and offer the quality service that they believed their towns were entitled to.

