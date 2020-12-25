Japan to Eliminate Petrol Vehicles by Mid-2030s

JAPAN has announced ambitious new plans to eliminate petrol vehicles within 15 years as part of a broader renewable energy project to reduce carbon emissions.

The government announced on Christmas Day that petrol vehicles across Japan would be phased out over the next 15 years as part of an ambitious pledge to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Prime Minister Yoshide Suga said in October that Japan’s “Green Growth” strategy would encourage businesses to invest in eco-friendly technology to vastly cut the country’s carbon emissions over the next three decades.

Japan will offer tax incentives to companies, with an aim of generating 90 trillion yen (€800 billion) in economic growth through green investment over the 2020s, and 190 trillion yen by 2050 (€1.5 trillion).

To increase the speed of electric cars replacing their petrol counterparts, the Japanese government has slashed battery costs by over 50% to encourage consumers. The country also wants renewable energy, mainly produced by off-shore windfarms, to generate 50-60% of Japan’s power by 2050. Currently, less than 20% of Japanese energy is green.

Tokyo’s government hopes that their ambitious new spending scheme will make Japan competitive against other burgeoning green economies such as the US, the EU, and China who have all made sweeping pledges to reduce carbon emissions by the mid 21st century.

