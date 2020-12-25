Ireland Confirms Presence of New UK Coronavirus Variant Despite Travel Ban

Ireland Confirms The New UK Variant of Coronavirus Has Landed On Its Shores Despite Imposing A Travel Ban.

The Irish Government has confirmed that the highly infectious new UK variant of coronavirus has landed on its shores despite imposing a travel ban – amid fears the country’s case and death counts could soar. The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) today confirmed that the strain had been identified as they announced 1,025 new cases and two further deaths from the disease. The last time this amount of daily cases were recorded was on October 25.

It comes despite the Irish Government extending the ban on flights and passenger ferry journeys from Britain to Ireland until 31 December which was introduced last Sunday, Dec. 20. “I can confirm that we have detected the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 by whole genome sequencing at the National Virus Reference Laboratory” in University College Dublin, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said in a statement. Further testing in the coming days and weeks will establish the extent to which it is present here,” he added.

