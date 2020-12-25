Inmate cuts off his penis after wife rejects conjugal visit

AN inmate at Puerto III Prison in Puerto de Santa Maria, Cadiz, cut off his own penis on Christmas Eve after his wife refused a conjugal visit with him.

According to the ‘Your Neglect Can Kill Me’ Association, prison guards found the man in his cell, covered in blood after cutting off his own genitalia.

They immediately alerted the prison healthcare staff who went to the cell and attended to the man, who has psychiatric problems.

The association has highlighted that there are not enough specialised prisons for inmates with psychiatric problems, and that staff in the prisons are not qualified to deal with these inmates.

