France Will Run More Checks on British Goods in 2021

FRANCE has announced that they will be running comprehensive checks on all British goods starting in the new year.

On Christmas Day, French officials announced that they will be increasing checks on British goods passing through its borders beginning in the New Year.

France’s Minister for European Affairs, Clement Beaune, told Europe 1 “we have to check incoming British goods”. He said that France had already recruited a workforce of 1300 people to run the extensive checks on British food and industrial products. Beaune is reportedly one of President Macron’s closest political allies.

Over 70% of the UK’s exports into the EU pass through the French ports of Calais and Dunkirk, which has led some analysts to fear that increased checking procedures could cause delays to British products reaching their destinations across the continent.

The announcement closely follows the news that Britain managed to secure a high-stakes trade deal with the European Union just days before the country is due to formally leave the bloc’s trading zone.

