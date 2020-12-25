ENGLAND Cricket Legend John Edrich Dies Aged 83, at his home in Scotland, from natural causes



John Edrich MBE, the legendary England cricketer, with a prolific career running from 1956 to 1978, has died today (Friday), at his home in Scotland, from natural causes, aged 83, to be remembered as one of a select group of only 25 batsmen to ever score 100 test centuries in top-class cricket, recording 103.

Edrich, a left-handed batsman and opener, played in 77 test matches for England, scoring 5,138 runs at an average of 43.54, and still holds the record for the international innings with most boundaries, when he scored 310 not out, in 1965, against New Zealand, at Headingley, hitting 52 fours, and five sixes, in an era long before batsmen wore helmets.

Another England legend, Sir Ian Botham, led the tributes to Edrich, posting on Twitter, “Very sad news today to wake up on Christmas Day and to be told that John Edrich has passed away !! A wonderful man who I was lucky enough to spend some quality time with…RIP”.

Tom Harrison, the ECB chief executive said, “With John’s passing, we’ve lost a prolific and fearless batsman, one of the select few who have scored more than 5,000 runs for England. His duels with some of the world’s best fast bowlers were legendary, and it’s a testament to his ability that his 310 not out against New Zealand in 1965 remains the fifth-highest Test score by an English batsman”.

