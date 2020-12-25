A MAN was arrested in Tomares, Sevilla accused of being three times over the legal alcohol limit when the car he was driving hit the crash barrier, killing his wife, aged 32, and injuring three children.

-- Advertisement --



Police reported that the man, 40, was so drunk at the scene that it was impossible to carry out a breathalyser test, but when they did, the result was 0.86 milligrams of alcohol per litre of air.

Witnesses alerted of the crash at around 1.45am on December 25, after the vehicle, carrying six people, left the road and hit the crash barrier next to a petrol station on the Tomares road near the Nueva Sevilla neighbourhood of Castilleja de la Cuesta. They explained that there were several children and a woman trapped inside the vehicle.

The occupants were the driver, his sister, 38, and her two children, his wife and their two-year-old daughter. The children are aged two, 14 and 16 and were all taken to different hospitals. The 14-year-old sustained serious injuries to her leg.

Firemen, paramedics, Guardia Civil and local police attended the scene. The firemen had to extract the body of the deceased woman from the wreckage as well as one of the children. The force of the impact had caused the crash barrier to penetrate the vehicle from front to back, as shown in photos from the fire department.

The Local Police charged the man with negligent manslaughter and a crime against road safety and he was taken to the Guardia Civil office.

Apart from being drunk, it appears that the driver, who has a criminal record, was speeding. He allegedly attacked the first paramedic who arrived on the scene, a resident in the area, and also attempted to attack two Local Police officers.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Drunk driver kills wife and injures three children in Sevilla crash”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.