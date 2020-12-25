COVID-19 pandemic forces heroin addict to get clean after 27 years, when even her Mother’s death could not break her habit.

Jenny Noon, aged 42, originally from Tottington in Bury, has lost most of her life to drug addiction. Jenny was hooked from the moment her childhood boyfriend offered her a hit, she was only 15 at that time.

-- Advertisement --



2020 has been a difficult year with the world changing beyond recognition for many. Jenny started the year begging for money, that was all then spent on drugs even though she had no food.

According to Manchester Evening News Jenny said, “At my lowest, I would go out and beg for money for my addiction. I had a flat, but I would go out and beg to get money for drugs. I would earn £200-a-day from begging, that would more or less all go on drugs.

“I was so embarrassed, I knew when people looked at me they would know I was spending all my money on drugs. So many people tried to help me, nothing would wake me up.”

Eight months has past since Jenny’s last hit and over Christmas she will be volunteering and paying it forward. She will be helping the Radcliffe, Trinity Baptist Church, who have helped her get clean.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “COVID-19 Pandemic Forces Heroin Addict to Get Clean after 27 years”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.