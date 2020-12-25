Chelsea star Reece James feeds the vulnerable on Christmas Eve

CHELSEA and England star Reece James shows that sometimes the image of footballers isn’t always what it seems as he feeds the vulnerable in London on Christmas Eve with The Felix Project charity.

Volunteers are the backbone of any charity and The Felix Project, which rescues surplus food and delivers it free of charge to vulnerable people via many charities across London, is no different.

On Christmas Eve, the Founder of The Felix Project, Justin Byam Shaw, spent the night delivering food with 21-year-old Chelsea and England right-back, Reece James.

In a tweet from the young defender on December 18, which shows he has delivered food more than once for the charity, he said: “We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone. Get involved and do your bit. Small acts of kindness make a big difference.”

We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone. Get involved and do your bit. Small acts of kindness make a big difference❤️ pic.twitter.com/331RpgPRp8

— Reece James (@reecejames_24) December 18, 2020

Other footballers help with charities too, recently former England footballer Wayne Rooney, via the Wayne Rooney Foundation, backed the NSPCC Childline’s Christmas Day Campaign, which has received a lot of calls today (December 25).

The charity tweeted: “Sadly, young people are contacting Childline right now. We’re thankful to Wayne Rooney & the Wayne Rooney Foundation for sponsoring Childline today, as part of our One Unforgettable Day service, helping us be here for children, even on Christmas Day, whatever their worry, no matter the day.”

Sadly, young people are contacting Childline right now. We're thankful to @WayneRooney & @FoundationWR for sponsoring Childline today, as part of our One Unforgettable Day service, helping us be here for children, even on Christmas Day, whatever their worry, no matter the day. pic.twitter.com/wVC9cI603R — NSPCC (@NSPCC) December 25, 2020

