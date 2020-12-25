BUDWEISER Send Special Edition Bottles To Every Goalkeeper Lionel Messi Scored Against on his way to breaking Pele’s record



Last Tuesday, December 22, Lionel Messi scored a goal against Real Valladolid, taking his goal tally for Barcelona to an incredible 644, breaking the record of 643 that has stood since 1997, held by the legendary Brazilian footballer, Pele.

To mark this special occasion, drinks brand Budweiser, came up with a brilliant idea of sending a special edition bottle of their beer to every goalkeeper that Messi ever scored against, including Juventus’ Gianluigi Buffon, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Chelsea’s world-record £71million keeper, and Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak.

Upon hearing of his record being broken, the 80-year-old Pele took to social media to congratulate the Argentinian, “When your heart overflows with love, it is difficult to change your path. Like you, I know what it’s like to love wearing the same shirt every day. Like you, I know that there is nothing better than the place we feel at home. Congratulations on your historic record, Lionel. But above all, congratulations on your beautiful career in Barcelona. Stories like ours, of loving the same club for so long, unfortunately, will be increasingly rare in football. I admire you very much”.

