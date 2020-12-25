BRITISH Jihadi Jailed For Beheading US Reporter Daniel Pearl Is To Be Freed in Pakistan

Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, from Wanstead, East London, a British jihadi who was jailed in Pakistan, and sentenced to death, for the murder by beheading of Wall Street Journalist reporter, Daniel Pearl, in 2002, is to be freed from prison after a court yesterday (Thursday), overturned his conviction.

-- Advertisement --



Sheikh was purported leader of a group of four fanatical jihadis who kidnapped and butchered the 38-year-old Mumbai-based journalist – then sent a graphic video of his decapitation to the US Consulate – when he was in Karachi investigating the British ‘shoe-bomber’ terrorist, Richard Reid, in 2002, with Sheikh being sentenced to death by hanging.

The Sindh High Court in Karachi had already earlier this year quashed the death sentence against Sheikh, sentencing him to seven years in prison instead, and acquitting the other three men, but now, the judge declared all four men “shall be released from jail forthwith on the receipt of this order”.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “British Jihadi Jailed For Beheading US Reporter Daniel Pearl Is To Be Freed.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.