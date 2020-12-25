Boris Johnson Accused of Sending UK Fishermen ‘Down the River’ Over Brexit Trade Deal.

Boris Johnson has been accused of ‘sacrificing’ the UK’s fishing industry in exchange for a Brexit trade deal. Industry leaders have called foul on a quota compromise that allows EU vessels to carry on fishing in UK waters for five years as politicians begin poring over the details of the Christmas Eve deal.

Just hours after finally brokering a trade agreement with the EU following a string of missed deadlines, Mr Johnson published a video to Twitter saying the 500-page document could serve as a “present for anyone who may be looking for something to read in that sleepy post-Christmas lunch moment”.

“The oven-ready deal was just the starter,” he said in reference to the withdrawal agreement implemented in January this year. Lifting the document aloft, he added: “This is the feast – full of fish, by the way.” His assertion comes as fishermen warn the sector may have been sold down the river to appease the EU, with the chief executive of the National Federation of Fishermen’s Organisations saying it contained “significant concessions”.

The deal has already come in for criticism with Barrie Deas, chief executive of the National Federation of Fishermen’s Organisations, saying there will be “frustration and anger” across the industry about the outcome of the negotiations.

Help from the EU

Boris Johnson had earlier in the week urged Ursula von der Leyen to help him clear two final hurdles to a Brexit trade deal in the hopes an agreement could be struck this weekend. The Prime Minister told the European Commission president that a deal can be done if Brussels gives ground on fish and state subsidies, as MEPs set a new deadline of this Sunda, December 20.